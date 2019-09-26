Owensboro’s mosaic mural getting a facelift

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - A familiar landmark in Owensboro is getting a facelift.
The mirrored mosaic mural that you see as you cross the Blue Bridge into town is getting an update. Two tons of glass will be coming down off the Frantz Building.
“If anybody wants a souvenir they’re free to come grab a piece and carry it away," said designer, Gary Bielefeld.
More than 9,000 drivers see the mural a day, but 36 years after its creation, it’s in need of repair.
The Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance has commissioned the original designer, Gary Bielefeld, to do the work.
“Our vice president his task was hey find out who the original artist was, how to connect with them, see if he’s still around, if he’s interested. And that’s when we met Gary and Gary and I met and we probably met four or five times and just said what would it look like? What would it look like to do this over?," said President of the Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance, Matt Woodfall.
The map stretches 110 feet across and 43 feet top to bottom.
Gary says they will be stripping all the mirrors and adhesive off of the building and redoing the whole mural.
“It’s my baby now, I got it, get away. Except for volunteers. We’ll take the volunteers you know,” said Bielefeld.
Gary says the updated mural will look slightly different with but with a twist that he's not yet ready to reveal.
The mosaic mural is expected to be complete within the next four months.
