New senior living facility coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Cedarhurst Senior Living facility is coming to Owensboro.
Officials say It’s going to be located right by the Gateway Commons area.
Brahms Construction is working on the project.
They say the facility will be 80,000 square feet with room for 56 assisted living apartments and 27 memory care apartments. Residents will have one or two bedroom units to choose from.
According to Cedarhurst's website, the facility will also have restaurant style dining, a movie theater, and a salon.
Judge Executive Al Mattingly says this will give seniors in Daviess County more options for housing.
“They’re facilities where you do not need skilled nursing care 24 hours a day like you would in a nursing home or a nursing facility and people of my generation are more about doing things. We want to be active, we want to be very active in our community and have those things available to us," said Daviess County Judge Executive, Al Mattingly.
According to a manager at Brahms construction, they hope construction will be completed by the Fall of 2020.
