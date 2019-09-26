Marine surprises sister during lunch at high school

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Everyone in the cafeteria at Tecumseh High School broke into applause on Thursday as a returning Marine surprised his sister.
It took a lot of planning to keep this surprise under wraps for the siblings not far apart in age. Gavin Walsh with the help of his parents was able to pull of a surprise his sister, Sabrina Huffman will never forget. Walsh said, “I talked to her but I didn’t mention anything about coming to see her or anything.”
He just came back from the Marine Corps boot camp after being away for 4 months, his family said the sibling’s bond is what made this surprise extra special.
Jennifer Fleischmann, the siblings’ Mom said, “They’re a big part of each others lives, when they do spend time apart, you can see how much she wants to be back and be part of the extra family life.”
Gavin,with the help of his parents, surprised his sister who was right around the corner eating lunch in the cafeteria. Sabrina’s look when she saw Gavin was priceless. She said, “It was really hard at times, not being able to talk to him, but as time went on it kind of got easier just knowing I’d see him again.”
