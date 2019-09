EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We’re still waiting for rain across the Tri-State. The cold front that cleared the region this morning was our last hope for showers until later this weekend. Lows will sink into the upper 50s for Friday morning. Sunny and pleasant through Friday, but much warmer over the weekend. Highs will climb to the 90-degree mark Saturday through Monday with limited chances for rain. Temps will remain above normal through the next 7 days.