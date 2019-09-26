Father accused of breaking several bones of newborn child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father is being held in jail on battery and child neglect charges.
21-year-old Veldon Huck was booked Wednesday afternoon.
According a police affidavit, officers were called to the ER because a one-month-old child and several bruises and bone fractures.
Police say doctors told them the child had a broken arm, two broken legs, a broken foot, and a torn lower frenulum, which is the muscle that connects the tongue to the lower part of the mouth.
Doctors believed the injuries were older and were in the process of healing. They say they also found bruises on the baby’s jaw, forehead, wrist, and back.
Police say the child’s parents brought him in for a fever, but the child didn’t have a fever.
Police say Huck admitted to forcing a pacifier in the baby’s mouth, which likely caused the frenulum injury.
They say Huck also admitted to holding down the child’s arms and legs.
Officer say Huck told them has Intermittent Explosive Disorder, but isn’t taking any medication for it.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.