Fastpitch nationals returning to Evansville area in 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USSSA Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals are returning to the Evansville area in 2020.
The event will be held in Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville and Henderson July 14-19, 2020.
Deaconess Sports Park will be the primary competition venue – play will also be scheduled at Vann Road Park Fields in Newburgh, Warrick Sports Complex in Boonville and Newman Park in Henderson, KY.
More than 20 fields in total are necessary to determine the national champions in the 8 & under, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U age divisions.
“We are extremely honored to be chosen as the host for the 2020 USSSA Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals for the second consecutive year,” said Brooke Harmening, Sports & Convention Sales Executive for the Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The Tri-State region is excited about the opportunity to welcome the players and families back to our community and we look forward to hosting a first-class tournament for all involved.”
In 2019, the Evansville CVB says the Championship brought 219 teams and 6,000+ visitors to Evansville and the surrounding communities. The event generates an estimated economic impact of over $2 million and a hotel room night demand in excess of 4,000.
