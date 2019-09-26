Cooler & Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of a cool front, comfortable weather today with high temperatures near 80-degrees. There is a slight chance of rain early then skies becoming sunny and less humid.
Heat returns Friday through the weekend with high temperatures near 90-degrees. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with little to no precipitation through the weekend.
The heat continues as we start October with record high temperatures possible. Mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday with high temps soaring into the lower 90’s.
