City commissioner wants ordinance changed for downtown living

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city leaders are still working to make more downtown living options a possibility, but some officials say one zoning ordinance could be holding the city back.
City officials say Article 21 was written when the downtown plan was being constructed, but it actually restricts residential units from being on the first floor in the downtown areas.
City commissioner Jeff Sanford wants to see that changed. He says there aren’t enough residential units in downtown to begin with, and this further hinders bringing more to the area.
He says if more people live downtown, there will be more foot traffic during the entire week, which would mean more businesses will stay open. He says right now most of the commissioners seem to agree.
“Maybe look at changing some things," Sanford said. "As the city grows and things happen, you sometimes have to look back at pieces and parts of things, because everything changes.”
Sanford says he will begin to talk with those that originally wrote the document first. He says it won’t need to be completely void, but he hopes some small changes can be made to make it easier to bring residential areas to downtown.
