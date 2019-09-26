Affidavit: Uber driver helps victims during Evansville robbery; suspect pulls trigger of gun inches from his face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges in connection with a robbery in Evansville.
23-year-old Drew Ellis was arrested and booked into jail late Wednesday night.
According to an affidavit, the robbery happened on September 1 around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Parrett St.
The affidavit says three people, a man and two women, were leaving a restaurant when two men, later identified as Ellis and Aaron Johnson, came up to them, one of them yelling, “Is this where the party’s at?”
The victims said it looked like one of the suspects had something silver in his hand that looked like drugs.
The victims said they feared for their safety at that point and the male victim told the suspects that he had a gun, but the suspects kept coming toward them.
The male victim pulled out his gun and Johnson ran away and Ellis stumbled back into a bush.
The affidavit says the male victim thought the threat was over at the point, so he put his gun away. Ellis then attacked the male victim and called for Johnson to come back to him, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit says the suspects then beat and robbed the male victim, taking his gun, phone and wallet.
Around that time, an Uber driver, who was working in the area, saw what was going on and tried to help. The affidavit says the driver pulled Johnson off of the male victim and when he did, Johnson pointed a gun at him, just inches from his face.
The affidavit says Johnson pulled the trigger, but the gun did not go off. Johnson then pointed the gun at all three victims and pulled the trigger each time, but the gun did not fire.
The suspects then ran away.
The next day, one of the female victims said Ellis contacted her on Facebook and offered to return the male victim’s stolen items if she would give him her address. She was able to recognize Ellis from his Facebook page as one of the suspects.
The female victim was also able to identify Johnson through a video post of Ellis’ Facebook page. The affidavit says a responding officer also recognized Johnson, whom the officer said he has had prior run-ins with.
Ellis is facing a charge of robbery armed with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $15,000 bond. The affidavit does not whether or not Johnson has been arrested, but he is not currently listed in the jail.
We'll keep you updated.
