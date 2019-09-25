Warmer With Scattered Showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Much needed rainfall and storm chances return late this afternoon through tonight along an advancing cold front. The severe weather threat is low. Skies becoming mostly cloudy with high temps in the lower to mid-80’s.
Comfortable weather on Thursday with high temperatures near 80-degrees. There is a slight chance of rain early then skies becoming mostly sunny.
Heat this returns Friday through the weekend with high temperatures near 90-degrees. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with little to no precipitation through the weekend.
