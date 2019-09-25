Traffic count being conducted only days after pedestrian is hit near new YMCA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic study is underway right now in downtown Evansville. It comes only days after a woman was hit by a car while walking across the road in the area.
14 News was first to tell you about the concerns and changes that will be coming to the Court and Northwest Sixth Street intersection since the new YMCA opened.
Susanna Poiles said she was trying to cross Court Street just after 7:30 Friday morning.
“I looked both ways,” Poiles recalled. “There was no traffic on Court Street and I started out in the walkway.”
She was hit by a car heading east after making a left out of NW 6th Street and wound up in the hospital.
“All I remember is hitting the ground really hard,” Poiles told 14 News.
Fresh pavement striping has been added around this intersection since the new YMCA opened, but that’s not the only change drivers will soon see.
City engineer Brent Schmitt said they’re trying to determine the exact placement of additional signage as well as figuring out which manufacturer to use.
In the meantime, a traffic count is being conducted this week which was scheduled for last week, but they didn’t want a nearby lane closure to alter the results. Poiles believes either a four-way stop or caution light may help.
The YMCA, in a statement, said their organization and the city have been working together to make pedestrian traffic at this intersection more prominent to passing motorists.
“We will continue to work with the city in implementing traffic solutions that will create more visibility for the new patterns of foot traffic along these routes,” the statement said.
There is no word on how long the traffic study will last or if data is being collected in other ways.
As for Poiles, she said she’s sore, but has no broken bones. She added she does not plan to take this to court and hopes she can get back to the YMCA soon.
