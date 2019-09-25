Several arrested in stolen hemp case from Kentucky farmer

Daviess Co., Ky. (WFIE) -Authorities and a Kentucky Hemp farmer caught hemp thieves on camera.
Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies say surveillance photos helped them track their suspects overnight.
Hemp farms are now legal in Daviess County Kentucky and authorities say it’s a different time to be in law enforcement.Major Bill Thompson with the Daviess County Sheriffs Office said identifying the difference between hemp and marijuana is virtually impossible.
Now farmers who are growing hemp are finding that criminals don’t know the difference either. That’s why the farmers and the Davies County Sheriffs Office took a proactive approach in this case. The hemp farmer who lives off Steamboat Road received an alert from his cameras that someone was on his property. He later found that about 20 of his hemp plants were gone.
Major Thompson said he then chased after the suspects. "He left his home and was able to locate a vehicle in that immediate area that he felt like was involved in the theft he gave chase to that vehicle over into Henderson county where he lost that vehicle and returned to his home.”
With the help of law enforcement, 4 arrests were made in this case.
37-year-old James Kyle
36-year-old Christopher Hoggard
21-year-old Quashawn Kennedy
19-year-old Raven Lucket
As far as identifying these differences, authorities say a lot more needs to be done and they are working on it.
