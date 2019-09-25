WB I-64 back open after Warrick Co. semi crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Westbound I-64 is back open after a crash in Warrick County.
According to ISP, the 71-year-old driver of a semi, who is from Dayton, OH, fell asleep at the wheel leading to the semi overturning in the median near US 231.
The driver ended up trapped inside the semi and crews had to work to get him out. He was then taken from the scene in a medical helicopter. We’re told his injuries are minor, but officials say they wanted him to get checked out at the hospital as a precaution.
Westbound I-64 was shut down at US 231 for about an hour while crews worked the scene.
