Seeking Census workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2020 Census is fast approaching, bringing new jobs to the Tri-State.
The US Census Bureau said it’s working to recruit thousands of workers for temporary jobs ahead of the census.
Positions range from office operations to field supervisors with flexible working hours.
They’re especially looking for people who are bilingual.
You must be 18-years-old to be a census worker.
For more information, you can call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020). Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.
For more information, please visit the 2020 Census Jobs page.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.