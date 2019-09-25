Posey Co. moving to ‘voting centers’ for 2020 election

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County will not have voting centers in this upcoming general election, but they will in time for the 2020 election.
That’s according to the Posey County Clerk, Kay Kilgore.
Kilgore says this is in an effort to save money for the 2020 presidential election, and they don’t expect high voter turnout for the upcoming election.
We’re told this is a municipal election, and voters should go to the Mt. Vernon Baptist church on Election day.
