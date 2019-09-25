Police: Madisonville student arrested after making threat

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a teenager made a threat on a school bus, and now he is facing a terroristic threatening charge.
They say he is a 13 year old student at Browning Springs Middle School.
According to this police citation, several students reported the teen said he wanted to kill other students.
The citation also says when the other students asked why, he said so they stop making fun of him.
It also says he stated he would feel no remorse for harming people who hurt him.
Major Andy Rush with the Madisonville Police Department tells me the students who reported this incident did the right thing.
“Its a big credit to them. They heard something that they knew was not right or could potentially be dangerous. So, they did say something, and so a lot of kudos and credit to those kids who stepped up and really did what they should do,” said Major Rush. “Its actually a good example of what all of us adults should do as well.”
The teenager is charged with 3rd degree terroristic threatening. Police say that’s a misdemeanor in Kentucky.
If he had threatened with a weapon, Major Rush says it could have been a felony.
