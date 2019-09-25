Lecture on cyber security held in Evansville Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University Professor Fred Cate presented at the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences Tuesday night.
Cate teaches several privacy and communication law classes at IU, and Tuesday he shared his expertise, saying sometimes technology is convenient and reliable, but you should always make sure the risk doesn’t outweigh the reward.
“Think about before you bring in a new device into your house. Before you connect that refrigerator to the internet. Before you make the internet a critical part of your life that your thinking about ‘Do I really need this? Is this worth the risk?’," Cate said.
Professor Cate cited recent cybersecurity breaches as a reason to make sure you’re safe.
He suggests having strong passwords and trying to avoid using the same passwords on multiple sites.
