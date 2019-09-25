Kentucky Wesleyan football still searching for 1st win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The start of the Craig Yeast era over at Kentucky Wesleyan has been shaky, to say the least.
The Panthers are winless through the first three games of the season.
After a three-point loss in week one and more recently, a week three defeat by just one touchdown, KWC is slowly putting the pieces together in efforts to rebuild the program.
There’s still reason to be optimistic in Owensboro, on Saturday the Panthers posted a season-high 341 yards.
However, it was crucial penalty mistakes that ultimately cost the Panthers their first win.
“We can’t beat ourselves," Coach Yeast said. "I thought we did some things, some penalties and personal fouls- not making plays on the offensive side of the ball, couple overthrows, couple of dropped balls. We just have to clean those things up, but we like where we are, we feel pretty good about where we are. Nobody is down about these losses, we feel good about where we are, and the reason why is because every game we’ve been in and we’ve had an opportunity to win. When you have an opportunity to win, you have to learn how to win, and right now we’re learning how to win, and we came back to work this morning and like I said, I felt that we had our best Tuesday of the year.”
The Panthers will make the trek to Ohio this weekend in search of the team’s first win this season as conference play begins.
Kentucky Wesleyan and Lake Erie are set to kick off at 2 p.m.
