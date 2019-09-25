Kentucky Wesleyan football still searching for 1st win

“We can’t beat ourselves," Coach Yeast said. "I thought we did some things, some penalties and personal fouls- not making plays on the offensive side of the ball, couple overthrows, couple of dropped balls. We just have to clean those things up, but we like where we are, we feel pretty good about where we are. Nobody is down about these losses, we feel good about where we are, and the reason why is because every game we’ve been in and we’ve had an opportunity to win. When you have an opportunity to win, you have to learn how to win, and right now we’re learning how to win, and we came back to work this morning and like I said, I felt that we had our best Tuesday of the year.”