Humane Society of Henderson County now charging intake fee

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County is still at maximum capacity.
Now, Executive Director Debbie Edwards says they’re going to charge a $25 fee to owners who want to surrender their dog at the shelter.
She says each animal that comes into the shelter costs them anywhere between $25 and $30 a day on average.
Edwards says the fee will help them take care of the animals if an owner has to make that last-resort call to get rid of their dog.
“Our numbers are so high right now, that we have to do something,” says Edwards.
She also says its possible owners could just skip the fee and leave their animal on the front porch, but warns that’s illegal.
"I don't want dogs running loose either," says Edwards. "I don't know really know if this is the right answer, but we're going to follow it and see how this works out."
14 News checked with other Tri-State humane societies and found intake fees aren’t uncommon.
The Vanderburgh Humane Society’s website shows it costs $15 to surrender dogs and cats.
Warrick County Humane Society tells 14 News they charge a fee for surrenders as well.
Edwards says this fee is not to penalize the owner.
"For them to maybe think twice before them maybe bringing them to us. Try to find an alternative. Try to work something out. If you need help, reach out, maybe we can help you for you to house and keep your dog," says Edwards.
They’ll start charging this fee on October 1.
Edwards tells us this is only for owners who want to surrender their animals. So, if you found a stray and brought it to the shelter, there would be no charge.
