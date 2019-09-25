Henderson Police Department working to attract, retain officers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police officials said they’re several officers short of a full department, but Major Poynter said they have a plan to help fix that.
“This is happening all across the state, all across the nation actually, where you’re seeing a shortage of the amount of people actually applying to be police officers,” says Henderson Police Department Administrative Major Jermaine Poynter.
He said the department is down about five officers right now, and they have several current officers looking to retire in the next few years.
“I mean, our guys step up and we deal what we got to deal with," said Major Poynter. "We make sure the shifts are covered and the streets are covered. But there is a strain, it gets tiring. Our guys are putting in the work and doing their thing...”
Major Poynter said trying to compete with other area departments with pay and incentives makes it difficult to attract new officers.
In the last year, Major Poynter said they have formed a committee to form ideas on how to attract and retain officers to Henderson.
One of the ideas the committee has come up with is shift pay differentiation, where officers working 2nd or 3rd shift would get a pay bump. This idea has already had a first reading at the Henderson City Commission.
Another idea is letting officers who live in the county take home their patrol cars. One idea is already in motion, as Major Poynter said a few officers are trying out load-bearing vests.
“We just gotta be able to keep trying, keep trying, keep looking at different things," said Major Poynter. "Have an open view of how things are and try to put something together to make Henderson better.”
Major Poynter said they’re also exploring the option of giving bonuses to people who have some type of college degree.
