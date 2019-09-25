Friedman Park in Newburgh attracting new crowds, band playing free concert Tues.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been nearly two years since Friedman Park opened in Newburgh and people are still discovering new ways to have fun there.
On Tuesday, people are getting ready to enjoy a free concert in the park’s amphitheater by the Old Dam Community Band.
It’s the last concert of the summer, but what’s coming during the winter will be just as fun.
It’ll be an action-packed schedule for Friedman Park with fun runs, trail expansions, and the new event center. All of which will be happening throughout this year.
Park officials told us more and more people are using the park once they realize it’s there.
“We just put in, as a matter of fact, a little meditation garden just down from the west shelter for people to go back and sit,” said Joe Schitter, park manager. “It was done by a family who unfortunately lost a husband and a daughter as we build our event center we’re adding a lake behind the maintenance building which will make a great lake for kids to be able to learn how to fish.”
The free concert starts at 7 Tuesday night and this weekend the park will be hosting “Party in Paradise.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.