EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front is on track to slice through the Tri-State on Wednesday evening. A few showers and thunderstorms may pop up along and ahead of the front. Temps will drop back to near 60 by Thursday morning. Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 80. On Friday, we warm a bit with highs in the middle 80s. Highs will climb to near 90 over the weekend with a few widely scattered showers.