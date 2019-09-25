Fairness Ordinance petition created in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Owensboro residents say that equal rights for all is the goal behind a fairness ordinance petition they’ve created.
The executive director of the human relations commission says they want to make sure everyone in Owensboro has equal rights. Especially those in the LGBTQ community.
She says right now there are no federal or state laws which prohibit LGBTQ discrimination.
The human relations commission along with local leaders in the LGBTQ community have started a petition. The director says that once they get enough signatures their goal is to get this issue on the city commissions agenda.
“A thing that elected officials have said is that they don’t see stories of or hear stories of discrimination. They don’t think it is needed because discrimination doesn’t exist here in Owensboro within the LGBTQ community, but it does," said Owensboro Human Relations executive director, Kaitlin Nonweiler.
The group’s goal is to get 12,500 signatures by October 17.
Nonweiler says if they don’t reach that goal, they are going to encourage members of the LGBTQ community to run for elected office.
