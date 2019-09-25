Evansville man found guilty on drug dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says a jury found 33-year-old Darius McNary guilty of several drug offenses following a two-day trial.
Indiana State Police arrested McNary in January.
He was found guilty of Dealing in Methamphetamine of 10 or more grams (Level 2 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine of 28 or more grams (Level 3 Felony), and Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)
During a search of an apartment unit in the 700 block of Cherry Street, troopers say they found ¾ of a pound of marijuana and 34 grams of methamphetamine hidden in ceiling tiles.
Officials say after the verdict, McNary admitted to the Habitual Offender Enhancement for having two prior unrelated felony convictions.
McNary is scheduled be sentenced October 21.
