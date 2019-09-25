EPD: Arrest made in January murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Delvin Mitchell.
Police say Mitchell was killed just after midnight on January 25.
He was found unresponsive by officers who responded to a shots fired call in the 2300 block of Frisse Ave.
Police have charged 27-year-old Amber Brewer with Murder in connection with the case.
The charge has an enhancement because a firearm was used.
Brewer is currently in jail in Henderson, Kentucky, on federal firearms charges.
In February, police named Justin Brewer as the prime suspect. Police say he has not been charged with murder.
With the help of the FBI Underwater Evidence Search Team, police say were able recover the murder weapon from Pigeon Creek near Diamond Ave.
Investigators say they were able to match ballistics from evidence recovered at the crime scene with the gun recovered in the creek.
They say more information was used to connect Brewer to the case, including digital evidence.
Anyone with Mitchell’s death is asked to call police.
Authorities say the arrest came after several month long investigation that included members of the EPD, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, FBI Underwater Evidence Search Team, US Attorney’s Office, Indiana State Police Lab Firearms Examination Unit, and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.