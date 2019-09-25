Former Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Deputy takes plea deal

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on the case of a former Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of threatening his ex wife.
41-year old Troy Calvert was set to go to trial Wednesday, but took a plea deal instead.
The deal means Calvert could be out of jail in just a few months.
A judge still has to sign off on the sentence, but it’s recommended that he serve 90 days in jail, and then he could be eligible for shock probation.
If he is granted probation, he must have no contact with his ex-wife and two kids for five years.
If a judge denies the deal, he’d serve five years.
Calvert pleaded guilty to five counts of retaliation. One count was dropped.
Authorities say Calvert threatened his ex-wife, kids and two judges while he was in jail for violating a domestic violence order.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney says that DVO is still in effect.
The prosecution says they wouldn’t have even offered the deal if the victims weren’t okay with it.
“Well this was a resolution that was reached after talking to all of the victims that were threatened in this case, and this is a resolution that they approved of, especially Ms. Calvert,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel.
Calvert’s sentencing is set for next Frday, and at that court hearing a date will be set for Calvert’s probation hearing.
