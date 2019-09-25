Councilwoman Missy Mosby offers to help mediate between Chief Bolin and FOP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Councilwoman Missy Mosby has offered to help Chief Billy Bolin and the Fraternal Order of Police settle their differences.
Missy Mosby was one of thousands in Evansville who watched the issues between the Evansville Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police become public last week.
She told us she wasn’t sure if she should intervene but feels that it’s the right thing to do.
“It hurts. It’s saddening for Evansville and you know, I feel terrible for the Evansville Police Department,” said Mosby.
Mosby said that in the days following the vote, she has been an ear to those in the second ward whom she represents. After hearing the concerns of those citizens and even some officers, she decided to reach out to Chief Bolin and FOP President DJ Thompson.
“You know, I’m friends with all of them, and I just think as a friend, and as a community leader that it’s my responsibility to make sure that we all get together, we figure out what the issues are and work together to help better Evansville,” said Mosby.
Her goal is to sit down with both parties and help remove the tension. FOP President Thompson believes she could be helpful.
“I am very happy she’s coming in. I know she has other things on her plate. I think she’s very knowledgeable on law enforcement to where what needs to be done city-wise and where we stand FOP-wise. And I think she would be a good person to get in there and kind of help us out and open some dialogue. Some positive dialogue," Thompson said.
Chief Billy Bolin told 14 News he is always open to meet with anyone, including both Mosby and Thompson. Mosby hopes to get the ball rolling by the end of the week.
“It’s just the best thing for Evansville, and it’s the best thing for our men and women that protect and serve us every day," Mosby said.
Mosby reiterated that she simply could not go on without trying to smooth this situation over. A unified front among the department is her ultimate goal.
