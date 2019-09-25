Coach McCarty, UE attend MVC Tipoff

“So last year maybe we had seven or eight guys, it was tough," McCarty said. "Our guys would be in some games, and they were just worn down, and there was nothing we could do about it because we just didn’t have the personnel and we didn’t have the roster. This year we do, so hopefully, we can get that 10 or 11 man rotation and hopefully do a good job of wearing other teams down ourselves. We have talent, we have depth, we can play a lot of different ways. We just don’t wanna do too much of getting in the way, we can allow these guys to go out and play with confidence, play the right way and we can give them that responsibility, we can have a lot of fun.”