Coach McCarty, UE attend MVC Tipoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The beginning of fall started on Monday which basketball season is just around the corner.
Tuesday was the kickstart of college hoops as the MVC Tipoff was held in St. Louis.
Head Coach Walter McCarty was in attendance along with Evan Kuhlman, John Hall, Noah Frederking and RJ Riley.
Coming off an 11-21 record last season, UE enters its second year under McCarty with a stacked lineup thanks to three additions off the bench from 2018 and plenty of talented freshman on the roster.
Speaking to the media Tuesday, McCarty was asked how important depth of his team coming into 2019.
“So last year maybe we had seven or eight guys, it was tough," McCarty said. "Our guys would be in some games, and they were just worn down, and there was nothing we could do about it because we just didn’t have the personnel and we didn’t have the roster. This year we do, so hopefully, we can get that 10 or 11 man rotation and hopefully do a good job of wearing other teams down ourselves. We have talent, we have depth, we can play a lot of different ways. We just don’t wanna do too much of getting in the way, we can allow these guys to go out and play with confidence, play the right way and we can give them that responsibility, we can have a lot of fun.”
It won’t be long until fans can flock to the Ford Center to catch the Purple Aces in action.
McCarty and UE officially begin practice this Saturday with the crosstown exhibition versus USI just over 30 days away.
