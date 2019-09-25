Boonville solar field nearing completion

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is almost finished on a $1.3 million solar field in Boonville.
It’s located right behind the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Millersburg Road.
The solar field is a part of Boonville’s plan to go green.
“There’s four acres directly south of that sewer plant, and that’s where we put the solar field,” said Mayor Charlie Wyatt.
2,000 solar panels are being put in, allowing the city to control utility cost.
By inserting these solar panels the city will save nearly $17,000 a month, offsetting sewer prices for sewer customers.
“I know people that get $500 a month social security, and that’s it, so we’ve got to be very careful about how we do things. We don’t want to hurt people out here,” said Mayor Wyatt.
“This changes the landscape here in Boonville a lot, and hopefully that will spread to other industries,” Mayor Wyatt said.
He also told 14 News the city is looking to add solar panels at the well to help offset water costs in the future.
The city is hoping to have the solar plant up and running by the end of October.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.