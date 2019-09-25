Ball State study says healthcare monopoly is a problem

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ball State Economics Professor Michael Hicks has been keeping his eye on healthcare costs.
“It has slowly been creeping up on us but it’s exploded since 2010 and 2012 and I think now it is going to be a period of intense scrutiny," said Hicks.
He helped conduct a study, finding Hoosiers are currently paying more than $800 above the national average of health care costs per person. 20 years ago, Hicks says Hoosiers were paying $330 below the national average.
“Normally the price would be high if the cost of living was higher, like in an urban place. But in this instance the correlation is not rural to urban. It’s in places where there is not very much competition,” said Hicks.
The study says a recent merger trend and not-for-profit hospitals are driving prices up. Hicks says Indiana hospitals have almost $30 billion in excess profits accrued by overpricing consumers.
“This is taking money out of taxpayers’ pockets and sending it to investments on Wall Street, these hospitals are not investing much here locally, and most important, these not-for-profit hospitals are not taxed. So a for-profit company that wants to come in and compete with them is at a real competitive disadvantage,' said Hicks.
