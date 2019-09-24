Tri-State Food Bank receives 15K pounds of food

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A donation to the Tri-State Food Bank could feed thousands of families.
Several companies helped donate 15,000 pounds of food.
It included 5,000 pounds of break and 10,000 pounds of chicken.
Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts said there are about 112,000 who are food insecure in the Tri-State.
He said these donations will make more than 13,000 meals.
“Well, personally, everyone here at Tri-State Food Bank, we are totally committed to our vision of ending hunger once and for all," Roberts said. "And we’re going to get there by donations like this. Corporate partners... collaboration like this. It takes the entire community coming together to address food insecurity. And this is the way to do it.”
Roberts also said it’s hard to tell how many people this donation will help feed. He did say that the food bank helps feed 95,000 people over the course of a year.
