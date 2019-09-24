Touch Down Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week five.
- Drew Hartz - Owensboro Catholic
- Threw 18/21 for 548 yards
- 9 touchdowns
- Luke Kassenbrock - Mater Dei
- 6 catches
- 146 yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Brennan Schutte - Central
- 20 carries for 150 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Damian Lovinsky - Apollo
- Threw 10/18 for 139 yards
- 1 passing touchdown
- 142 rushing yards on 14 carries
- 2 rushing touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. The week five Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
