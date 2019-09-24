Teacher Locker opens up to more EVSC teachers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Back to school shopping is a year-round expense for teachers in the Tri-State.
Tuesday, more teachers in the EVSC will get some help with those costs.
Teacher Locker is opening up to all EVSC educators kindergarten through 6th grade.
Teachers can come into the teacher locker and buy school supplies with points, instead of dollars.
Each teacher that comes in is given 50 points to spend on things like notebooks, pencils, and other classroom essentials.
The goal is to reduce what teachers have to spend out of their own pockets to keep their classroom stocked throughout the year.
The locker is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 in the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.