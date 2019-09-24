St. Benedict students get big welcome at Memorial while building gets teated for bats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Benedict’s in Evansville was closed last Friday after they found evidence of bats in one of their buildings.
The students are now back in school but not in their old building. Instead, some students will be going to Memorial High School to have class.
School officials said a consultant doing maintenance work discovered the evidence of a bat colony in the attic of one of the school buildings.
“The bat may not be carrying rabies but again for the potential if they are you don’t want to come in contact with them," said Christian Borowiacki with the Health Department.
Now, students are back in school, but the doors of Saint Meinrad Hall are still closed to students.
Parents told us that’s the building being treated for bats.
Health officials told 14 News that bats are a common sight this time of year with winter coming.
According to parents, sixth, seventh and eighth graders are walking to Memorial to use their classrooms.
“We want them to be comfortable because it can be a little bit of a transition so we just wanted to make sure they felt welcome," said Memorial’s Assistant Principle Lisa Popham.
Memorial High School students took time on Sunday to help make the students feel at home by making banners and even carried books over from St. Benedicts.
According to school officials, they have crews working to seal the affected building so the bats can fly out, but won’t be able to get back in.
“Try to seal the home up, if you have screens maybe that are damaged try to get new screens attic, make sure it’s fully sealed I think those would be the key things," Borowiacki said.
School officials sai it could take up to two weeks for the building to be back open for students. Until then, Memorial High School says their doors are always open.
