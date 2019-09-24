Storm damages roof, floods parts of Gibson Co. Senior Center

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are working on cleaning up the Gibson County Senior Center after a storm ripped through the area overnight Sunday.
The storm damaged the roof and rain flooded the inside the building.
Construction was going on to get a new roof on the Senior Center when the storm came.
Bill Tuley from the center told us the sub-contractor put a tarp over the roof construction with five-pound barrels holding it down. However, the storm was too strong and blew the tarp off.
The storm ripped some of the roofing product off. Tuley said he thinks parts of the project were thrown about 30 to 40 feet.
He said when the rain started to come down, water came into the building, telling us the flooding in some parts of the building was inches deep.
Tuley said they had just raised money to be able to replace the old roof.
“And we got a nice donation from Patoka Township trustee and her board," Tuley said. "And that way we was able to move forward and thought we were coming up on a rainbow, and that rainbow happened to be a storm.”
Tuley said the contractor and sub-contractor’s insurance is going to cover all of the damage.
