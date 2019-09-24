Schedule released for 2nd annual River City Showcase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Evansville Sports Corporation is pleased to once again officially announce that United Fidelity Bank will be the title sponsor of the 2nd annual River City High School Basketball Showcase. The event will be held on Thanksgiving weekend, November 29-30, at the brand new USI Screaming Eagles arena. The event will feature nine marquee local high school basketball matchups over two days.
The 2nd annual River City Showcase will be the first ever high school basketball event in the University of Southern Indiana’s new arena, which just opened in April. The event will be the first games of the season for most of the competing teams. Games will begin at 1 p.m. CST on Friday and 11 a.m. CST on Saturday. The Evansville Sports Corporation added an extra game this year with Evansville Day School taking on Mt. Vernon to open Saturday’s slate of games. The full schedule is included below.
Friday, November 29, 2019 (All Game Times are CST)
1:00 p.m. - Mater Dei vs. North Daviess
3:00 p.m. - Memorial vs. Barr Reeve
5:00 p.m. - Bosse vs. Heritage Hills
7:00 p.m. - North vs. Princeton
Saturday, November 30, 2019
11:00 a.m. - Evansville Day School vs. Mount Vernon
1:00 p.m. - Central vs. Gibson Southern
3:00 p.m. - Castle vs. Southridge
5:00 p.m. - Harrison vs. Floyd Central
7:00 p.m. - Reitz vs. Jasper
Eric Marvin, President of the Evansville Sports Corporation said, “It is a privilege to celebrate high school basketball through the River City High School Basketball Showcase. United Fidelity Bank is a tremendous partner and community supporter and helps us elevate the experience for the student-athletes and fans. We are building on the success of our inaugural event and look forward to creating a lasting memory for all of the participating teams.”
Don Neel, President and CEO of United Fidelity Bank, said, “We are once again proud to be the title sponsor for the River City High School Basketball Showcase, and excited about the opportunity to partner with this year’s host, USI. The event gives United Fidelity Bank a unique opportunity to give back to the communities we serve while celebrating the hard work and dedication of the studentathletes and all that support them. High school basketball has always been a part of the fabric of this area, and we are proud to be a part of creating this special opportunity for all of the participating schools and their fans.”
Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for students. Reentry will be allowed on the day of your ticket purchase. Two-day passes will be sold for $15 and children 5 and under will be free. Tickets will go on sale at all 8 United Fidelity Bank Tri-State locations in October.
Courtesy: Evansville Sports Corp
