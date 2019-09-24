Register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - If you haven’t registered to vote yet, Tuesday might be a good day for that.
It’s National Voter Registration Day.
And some deadlines are coming up if you plan to cast your vote in the 2019 election.
For Indiana and Kentucky, the last day to register is October 7. In Illinois, you can register to vote on Election Day, you just have to register in person.
But registering to vote has become a lot easier in recent years, you can do that online:
