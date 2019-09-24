One person hurt in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was sent to the hospital after shots were fired in Evansville.
A sergeant with the Evansville Police Dept. tells us the call came in just after 10 Monday night on Oregon and Edgar.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person had been shot. That person was later taken to the hospital. We’re still working to learn that person’s condition this morning.
Officials tell us no arrests have been made into that shooting.
Right now, an investigation is underway.
