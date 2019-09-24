Ohio Co. deputies investigating after report of men offering candy to young child

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after they got a call about some suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to a call Monday of a report of two men in a truck offering candy to a young child in the Fordsville area.
The truck has been described as an ’88 to ’98 model Chevy pick-up. The color of the truck is said to be two-tone, with light blue on the top and bottom, and darker blue in the middle.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.
