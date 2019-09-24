New Daviess Co. middle school designs approved, set to open in 2021

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County School Board unanimously passed plans for its new middle school.
The school will be built in the Gateway Commons area.
The plans include an improved design, an enclosed courtyard, storm shelters, and better traffic flow and parking.
The school board has been working on the project for several years and said to see the design on paper is surreal.
“Our board is elated about the opportunity to see some things come to fruition," said Matt Robbins, Daviess County Superintendent. "When you can actually see the diagram of the building that we’ve been planning for on paper, that’s an exciting moment for us.”
The next step is for the Kentucky Department of Education to approve the designs.
The goal is for construction to start in the coming weeks and have the school open for the 2021 school year.
