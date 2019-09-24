Mt. Carmel approves golf cart ordinance

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel City Council approved a new ordinance that will allow golf carts on city streets.
The new law will go into effect in December.
You’ll need a sticker on the back of your golf cart or UTV to make it street legal.
The permit costs $50, and council members said the money will help the police department to buy new vehicles.
“That was a request from the police department asking ‘hey if we’re going to be involved with this, can we help offset some of the costs from our department?'. And so this was agreed upon by the council," said Rudy Witsman, Mount Carmel City-Clerk Administrator.
The city anticipates they might receive up to 100 to 150 requests for the permit.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.