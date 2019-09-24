Evansville council takes pay increases to vote

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two resolutions were shot down in Evansville city council Monday night concerning pay increases for elected officials.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has not taken the raise since taking office in 2012. One council member argues, while the decision is admirable, it is putting the city at a disadvantage.
At-large Councilwoman Michelle Mercer said it comes down to attracting qualified candidates to the position.
Evansville is the third-largest city in the state. Mercer said they looked at Mayor’s pay in 10 Indiana cities including Fort Wayne, Bloomington and South Bend. Of those, Evansville ranked 8th despite its size.
“By him not taking raises, we will be $24,000 behind after 12 years on a three-year-term,” Mercer calculated. “Perhaps at the end of the Mayor’s term he could put a raise in for his successor, however, I don’t think that’s good planning.”
This wouldn’t hold much water. Other council members argue that is the Mayor’s choice. He earns roughly $100,000 per year.
It wouldn’t be the only rejected resolution. Mercer also proposed upping the pay of city council members by 2 percent, who make around $20,000 to keep up with the cost of living to attract qualified candidates.
“But, I just feel like when you run for office you know what that salary is,” council member Missy Mosby said. “And if you really love what you’re doing, and you love Evansville, you will run for that no matter what if that’s your passion.”
Both of the resolutions are dead in the water. Each council member voted against them except for Mercer.
Mercer is not running for re-election so she would not have benefited by the increase.
There could be good news, though, for non-union city workers.
In a 5-3 vote, the council was in favor of a 2 percent pay increase for that classification. This number is up 1 percent from what the Mayor previously provided. Mercer said it would be an approximately $269,000 increase that she recommends be pulled from the LIT fund next year.
Although the increase was recommended by the council, the Mayor will need to sign off on it.
