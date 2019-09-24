Voluntary layoffs happening at Fish Dynamics, employees say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to employees, voluntary layoffs are happening at Fisher Dynamics in Evansville.
This comes a little more than a week after union workers began a strike against General Motors. Fisher Dynamics is a local supplier of General motors.
Employees say those who take it will be laid off in groups. Workers say there will be a certain number of people from each department and shift who can take the layoff at the same time.
They also tell 14 News that this will continue as long as the United Autoworkers stay on strike against General Motors. That strike began back on September 15.
Employees say they’re being told by the company that this is temporary and the laid-off employees will eventually be called back.
They also tell us that those who take the layoff will be able to claim unemployment, however, they will not be paid by Fisher Dynamics.
We reached out to the company, but haven’t heard back.
