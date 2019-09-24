Cooler & Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Paltry rain totals of less than .10” from Monday. Clear and cool this morning with temps sinking into the mid to upper 50’s. Mostly sunny coupled with low humidity as high temps reach the lower 80’s.
Decent chances for additional rain and storms late Wednesday along an advancing cold front. The severe weather threat is low. Skies becoming partly sunny with high temps in the mid-80’s.
Heat returns late in the week with temps ascending just below record highs over the weekend.
