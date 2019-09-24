Burn bans in place around the Tri-State due to lack of rain.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Right now, many counties in the tri-state area under burn ban notices.
According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, a fire chief can require a burn notice if open burning can be hazardous.
This is due to the lack of substantial rain we’ve had in the past few weeks.
During burn bans, The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet ask that you refrain from burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas.
14 News spoke with one woman who lives near the woods that caught fire Saturday.
“I’ve never been in any kind of fire like that before, and to think and have the reality sink in that I might lose my home that was pretty scary,” said Laura Alvey.
Alvey tells 14 they were told they had 15 minutes to get their valuables because those fires can be very fast-moving.
Luckily the fire was contained and they did not have to evacuate.
They worked to wet down the leaves on the trees in front of the homes.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.