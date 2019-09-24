Aces Volleyball: Rachel Tam named MVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Purple Aces are heating up just before conference play begins this weekend and for the third straight week, UE has earned conference recognition.
This time, senior Rachel Tam was named the MVC Player of the Week after a record-setting performance the past week.
Through four matches she totaled 106 kills, as the Aces went a perfect 4-0, now riding hot on an 8 match win streak.
Just the week before, Tam also set a new school record of 39 kills over Tennessee Tech which ranks second all-time in conference history.
