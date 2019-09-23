USI Falters in Second Half at Bellarmine, Losing 1-0

The Eagles come home to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field for a pair of matches next weekend. USI starts the homestand Friday when it hosts Lindenwood University at 5 p.m. and concludes September 29 against the University of Missouri-St. Louis at noon. Friday’s match will be Lindenwood’s first visit for to Strassweg Field and its first match-up all-time and in the GLVC versus USI in women’s soccer.