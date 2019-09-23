USI Falters in Second Half at Bellarmine, Losing 1-0

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team allowed a second half goal and fell to Bellarmine University, 1-0, Sunday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky. The Screaming Eagles go to 3-2-0 overall and is 1-2-0 GLVC, while Bellarmine is 4-2-0 overall, 1-2-0 GLVC.
USI and Bellarmine battled to a 0-0 draw through the first half. The Eagles’ defense was solid and was able to keep the Knights off the board for the first 45 minutes despite being outshot, 9-4. Both teams had one shot on-goal before the intermission.
In the second half, Bellarmine broke through the USI defense for the only time at 70:14, but that lone goal would prove to be the game-winner. The Knights finished the game with a 21-13 advantage in total shots, 8-5 in shots on-goal. USI freshman goalkeeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) had a total of seven saves in the loss.
The Eagles come home to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field for a pair of matches next weekend. USI starts the homestand Friday when it hosts Lindenwood University at 5 p.m. and concludes September 29 against the University of Missouri-St. Louis at noon. Friday’s match will be Lindenwood’s first visit for to Strassweg Field and its first match-up all-time and in the GLVC versus USI in women’s soccer.
USI and UMSL are tied in the all-time series, 12-12-0, after the Eagles defeated the Tritons last year at home, 1-0, on a goal by forward Kennedy Moore. The Eagles also have won three of the last five matches versus the Tritons. Live coverage of USI Women’s Soccer can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.
