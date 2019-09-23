USI blasted in 2nd half by Bellarmine, fall 5-1

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team could not stop a second-half offensive barrage by Bellarmine University and lost 5-1 Sunday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky. The Screaming Eagles see their record go to 0-3-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the GLVC, while Bellarmine goes to 4-0-2, 1-0-2 GLVC.
USI and Bellarmine finished the opening 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw. The Knights posted a tally early at 7:17 and would hold a 1-0 lead until the 41:25 mark when sophomore midfielder Eli Quivey (Fishers, Indiana) converted a penalty kick to tie the match, 1-1.
In the second half, the Eagles splintered defensively as the Knights exploded for four goals in the final 30 minutes of the contest. USI’s offense also was not able to force the issue as it was unable to manage a shot in being shutout in the final 45 minutes.
The Eagles come home to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field for a pair of matches next weekend. USI starts the homestand Friday when it hosts Lindenwood University at 7:30 p.m. and concludes September 29 against the University of Missouri-St. Louis at 2:30 p.m. The match will be the first visit for Lindenwood to Strassweg Field as a member of the GLVC.
USI is 1-0-0 all-time versus Lindenwood, winning on the road, 4-0, in 1986, but trails in the series to UMSL, 22-7-2. The Eagles have won three of the last five meetings with the UMSL Tritons, including last season’s 2-0 win at Strassweg Field.
