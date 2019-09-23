USI blasted in 2nd half by Bellarmine, fall 5-1

The Eagles come home to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field for a pair of matches next weekend. USI starts the homestand Friday when it hosts Lindenwood University at 7:30 p.m. and concludes September 29 against the University of Missouri-St. Louis at 2:30 p.m. The match will be the first visit for Lindenwood to Strassweg Field as a member of the GLVC.