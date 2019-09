EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State picked up some brief showers and sprinkles early Monday, but still no significant rainfall to ease dry condtions. The week ahead will be mainly rain-free and a bit cooler than last week, but still warmer than average. Daily highs will tick up into the middle 80s and overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s and upper 50s. Rain may return by the weekend.