Southridge unbeaten, proving doubters wrong

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are six teams left unbeaten in high school football, and that includes Southridge Raiders.
They beat Linton by eight in week one, then grinding past rival Jasper, followed by big wins over Forest Park, North Posey and South Spencer.
Southridge plays an old-fashioned style of football, running the ball effectively and playing tough defense.
They’ve also proved their doubters wrong who thought they would have a down season after graduating Tucker Schank and losing Colson Montgomery who decided to focus on other sports.
“We had a lot of pieces to replace that senior class last year was a tremendous class they had a ton of success coming through and this season we had to replace a lot of key positions and so we ‘ve been real pleased," Head Coach Scott Buening said. "Our guys have taken it as a little bit of a challenge. A lot of people I think they feel like kinda wrote them off early in the season. I’ve been real pleased. I think we all have with the way this team’s come together we’ve got a lot of work to do, we’ve got a lot of improvement to make but really every day they’ve come out here and practiced hard.”
Southridge is back home this coming Friday taking on Tell City at 6:30.
