Southridge unbeaten, proving doubters wrong

“We had a lot of pieces to replace that senior class last year was a tremendous class they had a ton of success coming through and this season we had to replace a lot of key positions and so we ‘ve been real pleased," Head Coach Scott Buening said. "Our guys have taken it as a little bit of a challenge. A lot of people I think they feel like kinda wrote them off early in the season. I’ve been real pleased. I think we all have with the way this team’s come together we’ve got a lot of work to do, we’ve got a lot of improvement to make but really every day they’ve come out here and practiced hard.”